Dutch Film ‘My Word Against Mine’ Wins Main Prize At Jeden Svět Film Festival

The international competition at the 28th Jeden Svět (One World) Human Rights Film Festival was won by the Dutch film ‘My Word Against Mine’, directed by Maasja Ooms. The jury prize for best director at the competition went to Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi for ‘A Fox Under a Pink Moon’.

The Vaclav Havel jury prize for best film in the “You Have the Right to Know” category was awarded to ‘Surviving the Death Committee’, directed by Nima Sarvestani, a Swedish filmmaker of Iranian origin.

The festival will continue in 59 cinemas across the country until 27 April.

’My Word Against Mine’ is a documentary set in a psychotherapeutic environment that unfolds as a conversation between a therapist, a group of participants and their voices.

The competition for the best Czech film was won by ‘AMOOSED: a Moose Odyssey’ by Hana Novakova. The story of a man’s encounter with a moose transforms into a universal reflection on how people are gradually losing their connection to nature.

French documentary ‘Another Place’ by Domenico Singha Pedroli, depicting the harsh reality of a transgender woman and asylum seeker wandering through Paris at night, was awarded in the competition of films in virtual reality

The prize of the regional jury went to ‘Welded Together’ by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko, an intimate glimpse into the life of a young woman against the bleak backdrop of contemporary Belarus.

The student jury awarded ‘When I Get Jailed’ by Anastasiya Vedenskaya, a film following a young woman named Alyona, who, despite personal threats, decided to take part in a protest honoring the memory of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The audience award went to German documentary ‘Driving Europe’, in which director Felix Lange shows the working conditions, akin to modern-day slavery, that truck drivers face every day.

The Prague section of this year’s Jeden Svět Festival attracted 22,843 visitors. During the festival, there were 196 film screenings and 234 school screenings, attended by a total of 16,500 students and teachers. The next 29th edition of the festival will take place from 10 March to 23 April 2027.