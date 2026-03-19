Almost Half of Czechs Do Regular Physical Exercise, Above EU Average

Forty-four percent of Czechs practise some physical activity regularly, more than the European Union average, with young people particularly active, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

On the other hand, the majority have also long struggled to maintain a regular exercise routine. The most common obstacle is a lack of time, while for others the cost of physical activities also play a role, according to the survey.

“Participation in sports activities is lower among the general population,” said analyst Adam Trunecka. “Nevertheless, 44% of Czechs are involved in physical activity with some regularity, which is slightly above the EU average (38%), placing us eighth in the ranking.”

The most common obstacle to regular exercise is a lack of time (46% of respondents), followed by low motivation (around 25%), and their health condition (22%). Around 10% of Czechs cannot afford to exercise due to the cost.

In 2023, state spending on sports in the Czech Republic totalled CZK 8.7 billion. Approximately one-third of this went toward expenses related to the country’s national sports teams, with the remaining two-thirds allocated to general sports activities, according to the Czech Statistical Office.

Some municipalities are introducing programmes aimed at making sports accessible to a broader range of residents, according to an analysis by the Stronger Regions portal. Support from local self-rule bodies reached approximately CZK 24.3 billion, the portal reported, referring to data from the State Treasury’s Monitor.

Some local self-rule authorities also use projects to support sports that allow residents to help decide where public funds are allocated. The Corrency project operating in Jihlava gives residents a certain number of credits that entitle them to a discount for various activities, not only sports.

According to the Corrency project data, among children who play sports, credits were most frequently used for football in 2024, accounting for roughly 23% of all sports activities paid for with credits that year. Among adults, the most popular regular activities include walks and hikes in the mountains, cycling, swimming and jogging.