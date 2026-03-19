British Alternative Rock Icons Placebo To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With Prague Concert

The iconic British alternative rock band Placebo is set to return to the Czech Republic this year, as part of a world tour marking their 30th anniversary. The band will perform at the Fortuna Sports Hall in Prague on 15 November 2026.

The concert will commemorate three decades since the release of Placebo’s 1996 debut album, which propelled them onto the global stage. Although the band emerged during the height of the Britpop era, they were a striking contrast, tackling themes such as identity, sexuality, addiction, and alienation, which were provocative in the scene of the time.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the band is introducing a special project entitled Placebo RE:CREATED, a reimagined version of their debut album featuring reworked and expanded recordings of the original tracks, along with bonus material. Drawing from the original master tapes, the project illustrates how the songs have evolved through years of live performances. It is scheduled for release on 19 June 2026.

Tickets for the Prague concert will start from CZK 1400 (excluding booking fees), with VIP packages also available. General sales will open on 27 March via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.