European Court of Human Rights Upheld Six Complaints Against The Czech Republic Last Year

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) upheld six complaints against the Czech Republic last year, one fewer than the year before, Petr Konupka, the government’s commissioner for the ECHR, told a press conference today.

In 22 other cases, the Czech Republic successfully defended itself, two cases ended in conciliation, and the remaining two in unilateral declarations by the Czech government.

The complainants asked for a total of CZK 11 million, and were awarded CZK 2 million.

Last year, the Strasbourg court ruled against the Czech Republic in cases related to the issue of instructing people with intellectual disabilities about their procedural rights, and on the inclusion of communication between a lawyer and his client in the criminal case file.

Disputes in which the Czech Republic won concerned the right to information about a child, the provision of residential social services, and the use of a cooperating defendant in the prosecution of organised crime.

The dispute with the Liechtenstein noble family, who are demanding the return of thousands of hectares of agricultural and forest land and a number of monuments from the Czech state, is still ongoing in the court.

The ECHR is also dealing with the issue of judicial review of the government’s emergency measures during the coronavirus pandemic, the investigation of hate crimes, and the recognition of foreign adoption by same-sex couples.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Strasbourg Court ruled on a total of 115 cases concerning the Czech Republic. It found a violation of the Convention in 19 of them, and no violation in 83. The remaining 13 cases ended in conciliation or a government declaration. Of the CZK 529.5 million claimed in total, the complainants were awarded a total of CZK 6.5 million by the court, i.e. about 1% of the requested amount.