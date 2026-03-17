New Digital System For Foreign Residence Permits Approved By Cabinet

A new digital information system will aim to simplify the process of granting and revoking residence permits for foreign nationals in the Czech Republic from 2029, as proposed in a new bill on foreign residents that was debated and approved yesterday by the Czech government and sent to the Chamber of Deputies for further discussion.

The legislation also includes mandatory registration for the European Union citizens who remain in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days, to take effect in 2030. Currently, registration for EU citizens is voluntary.

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) emphasised at a press conference following the cabinet meeting that the bill would not change the conditions of residence.

The government coalition of ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists is simultaneously also preparing further changes to the rules for foreign residence. These changes are currently being discussed by the ministries, and the Interior Ministry has been tasked with compiling them into a single proposal by May.

The new bill discussed by the government yesterday aims to introduce a new information system as well as more reporting obligations for those who sponsor foreign nationals to come to the Czech Republic, including employers, universities and sports clubs. The data collected on foreign nationals will be shared through the system.

The bill also introduces new conditions that will allow residence permits to be revoked for foreign nationals convicted of crimes, and individuals who threaten public order and domestic security.

All Czech governments have supported the 2021 plan to draft a new foreign nationals law with the digitisation of the migration process. The current version is based on the one approved by the previous cabinet of Petr Fiala (ODS) in late August 2024, which did not even reach the first reading in the previous parliament.

The regulation follows on from the existing law, and thus does not address asylum and temporary protection. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the draft does not change the key conditions for residence permits, nor does it relax the rules in any way.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the number of residence applications submitted by foreign nationals in the Czech Republic is constantly growing. In addition to these, over 630,000 other cases must be processed every year, including changes of residence and applications for social security numbers and travel documents.

Under the draft bill, the Interior ministry will begin creating accounts for foreign nationals starting in January 2029 to communicate with administrative authorities and submit residence applications. Documents will be submitted electronically. The system is intended to enable thorough record-keeping of foreign nationals and strengthen the ability to revoke the residence permits of criminal offenders.

According to the ministry, the register of EU citizens is intended to allow the authorities to collect data on people for whom no information currently exists in the citizens’ registry. This creates problems for the authorities as, for example, municipalities do not receive funds for foreign nationals living there, and they do not pay local taxes.