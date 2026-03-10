DPMB Launches Trial Project of Prevention Workers Keeping Order On Brno Public Transport

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has launched a pilot project for Brno’s public transport network, of prevention officers tasked with ensuring order and comfortable travel on vehicles. A team of 10 employees will supervise compliance with passenger regulations, such as the consumption of food and alcohol in vehicles or carrying large luggage on backs, while also assisting less mobile passengers.

The aim is primarily to remind passengers in a friendly way of the rules of considerate travel. According to DPMB, the initiative is a response to a long-standing demand from passengers for safer and more comfortable spaces in vehicles.

“Our priority is to provide a high-quality and comfortable transport service where passengers feel good and safe,” said Miloš Havránek, CEO of DPMB. “We hear from passengers that they are bothered when others do not comply with passenger rules, and they often directly ask us to do something about it. Compliance with transport conditions is now supervised by a team of 10 prevention officers who will politely point out inappropriate behavior.”

He said that the project has already worked positively in Brno in the past, which is why it has now been renewed.

The prevention staff are visible by their blue vests, and passengers may encounter them on any public transport line in Brno. Their tasks include:

preventing people without a valid ticket from boarding,

preventing people wearing dirty or smelly clothing from riding,

preventing the consumption of unpackaged food and drinks in cars,

asking passengers to remove their backpacks,

warning passengers about loud phone calls,

assisting less mobile passengers in finding a seat.

The project builds on DPMB’s previous experience with prevention, the #jakodoma awareness campaign from 2024, which drew attention to inappropriate behavior in vehicles via leaflets and social networks.

In the second phase of the pilot project, light-hearted videos will be produced in collaboration with the Goose on a String Theatre, which will clearly illustrate the most common problems on public transport vehicles.

If the prevention team proves successful, DPMB plans to add more staff in the future.