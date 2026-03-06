City of Brno To Invite 11 Architectural Teams To Submit Designs For New City Hall

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Brno city council approved the invitation of 11 architectural teams to participate in an urban planning and architectural competition for the design of the proposed new Brno City Hall on Benešova. The teams were selected by the competition jury from 63 applications from around the world, based on the assessment of the submitted portfolios. The competition is being organized by the Brno City Architect’s Office.

“The jury was able to choose from high-quality teams with experience in designing similar buildings,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for spatial planning, who is also a member of the competition jury. “As a result, we expect a proposal that will complement the urban planning and architecture of the ring road and enhance this previously neglected location near the historic city center. After its implementation, the functioning and accessibility of the Brno City Hall for the public will also be significantly improved.”

“We hope that the diversity of views of architectural teams from the Czech Republic and the world will bring the city’s citizens and our employees a completely new quality of environment,” said Oliver Pospíšil, secretary of the City of Brno and another member of the jury. “A modern office that will be clear, comfortable and offer quality working facilities for approximately 550 employees. In the first stage, mainly counter workplaces would be moved here, so that Brno residents would not have to travel to several places around the city to complete their formalities. Everything important would be in the city center, in the vicinity of another workplace at Malinovského náměstí 3.”

He said the building could be expanded in the future, to create facilities for all the municipality’s functions, thereby increasing convenience for the city’s residents and saving money on rental costs.

The selected teams will now develop more detailed architectural designs for the new building, from which the competition jury will select the winner. A decision should be made on the winning design in July, which will then be exhibited to the public.

The 11 teams invited to submit competition proposals include: