City of Brno To Bring In Further Restrictions on Cars In The City Centre

The City of Brno is bringing in further restrictions on cars entering the historic centre of the city. Retractable bollards will be installed on Masarykova, Náměstí Svobody and Rašínova to prevent cars entering without a permit, the overall number of entry permits will be significantly reduced, and parking spaces will be removed in some places to deter motorists. Most of the measures will come into effect in June, with others being introduced gradually until mid-2027.

“Transport in the historic city center has been under discussion for a long time,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. “Unfortunately, it has become clear that drivers often do not respect the current system, which is why we are bringing in comprehensive changes with the aim of gradually calming the center by allowing cars to pass only where necessary. We have discussed all measures with the city district, police, colleagues from the transport company, and subsequently at the city management level.”

According to Kratochvíl, one of the main changes will be the close monitoring of the turn from Masarykova into Jánská using a camera system. In addition, unauthorised drivers will not be able to enter Masarykova at all, thanks to retractable bollards which will be installed at the end of the summer at the entrance to Masarykova from Nádražni, between Náměstí Svobody and Masaryková, and on Rašínova. The bollards can be lowered when a tram or authorized vehicle passes, and the bollards on Náměstí Svobody and Rašínova will also be used during Christmas markets.

Credit: MMB

Another significant change will be a ban on cars using Vesela, except for residents, visitors and clients of the Špalíček Shopping Center. Authorization will again be monitored by a camera system. At the same time, a counter of available parking spaces in the shopping center will be installed at the intersection of Husova and Solniční, so that drivers can see whether they can enter Vesela. The parking capacity on Dominikánské náměstí will be removed, and the space will instead be used as outside seating for local businesses

Veselá itself will eventually be reconstructed and fully pedestrianised, following the completion of the Janáček Cultural Centre.

Another measure aimed at calming traffic in the centre is the reduction of the number of entry permits. “Citizens often pointed to the fact that there are too many cars in the centre,” said Kratochvíl. “We will therefore significantly reduce the number of permits, by several thousand. Only residents, commuters, owners of parking spaces, people with a ZTP and ZTP/P card, social and health services, emergency vehicles, or vehicles from companies providing technical infrastructure will be allowed to enter the centre.”

Services for residents, such as maintenance staff or commercial deliveries, will be allowed only to enter the area from 4 am to 11 am. The ban will now also apply to taxis and delivery service vehicles.