Accidents Involving Public Transport in Brno Fell By Almost 10% Last Year

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) recorded a total of 689 traffic accidents in 2025, which was 9% less than in 2024, continuing the positive trend of decreasing accident rates in recent years. The most common cause of accidents is failure to yield the right of way when turning left in front of a public transport vehicle.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reduce the number of traffic accidents in Brno over the long term,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “This is the result of systematic work in the area of prevention, driver training, and consistent evaluation of risky situations. For example, last year, during driver training, we focused on the topic of fatigue and attention. It is important to note that our drivers prevent dozens of accidents every day with their presence of mind and prompt action. That is why we always appeal to other drivers to be as considerate as possible towards public transport vehicles in traffic.”

As well as the total number of accidents involving public transport vehicles, the number of accidents caused by DPMB drivers is also decreasing. Of the total, drivers caused 212 collisions, which is 32 fewer than in 2024.

“Almost half of the accidents are caused by failure to yield to a public transport vehicle, most often when turning left in front of a tram. This happened in 134 cases,” said Havránek.

Other causes of accidents include reversing, inattention of the driver of another vehicle colliding with the rear of a public transport vehicle, and failure to maintain a safe distance.

DPMB recorded the most accidents in the afternoon rush hour between 2 pm and 5 pm (179 cases). The highest number of accidents occurs on Wednesdays (132) and Thursdays (113). The riskiest periods are spring and autumn – October with 82 accidents, followed by March with 75 cases.

In terms of dangerous locations, DPMB recorded the most accidents on Křenová (39), Vídeňská (33), Palackého třída (31), Veveří (23) and Cejl (20).

“These are places with tram traffic, where cars enter the tramway,” said Jan Seitl, DPMB’s traffic director. “Although the number of accidents on Křenová is still the highest, this number has decreased from 66 to 39 since 2023 thanks to measures we have taken, such as a ban on left turns on selected streets and the shifting of parking spaces to create more space for cars to pass around the tram belt.”

In addition to regular driver training, DPMB will focus more on post-accident care from this year. All drivers have the opportunity to speak with a psychologist after a collision. In the case of more serious accidents, they travel directly to the scene of the accident to support the driver.