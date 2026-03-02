Czech Government and Opposition Express Support For Trump’s Attack on Iran

Czech politicians from both the government and opposition camps expressed support over the weekend for the US-Israeli aerial strikes on Iran on Saturday, and also condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks on six Arab countries.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) wrote on social media that Iran’s uncontrolled nuclear programme and support for terrorism pose a threat to the Czech Republic and Europe, and that Prague therefore stands by its allies.

According to Babis, the most important thing at the moment is to ensure the safety of Czechs in Iran.

He also condemned the Iranian attacks on six Arab countries as an unacceptable violation of sovereignty.

Iran responded to the US-Israeli attacks by shelling Israel and six Arab countries: Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, some of which host US military bases.

“I completely condemn Iran’s attacks on Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan,” said Babis. “These countries did not participate in today’s operation in any way, and Iran’s actions are an unacceptable violation of their sovereignty.”

He added that the government was closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, and working to ensure the safety of Czech citizens who are still in Iran. He said that Foreign Minister Petr Macinka (Motorists) is in contact with the embassy in Tehran.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning Iran’s attacks on Arab states, stating that the escalation of tension through such actions is unacceptable and undermines international security.

It added that the military operation by the US and Israel, which killed the Iranian head of state, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reflected long-standing concerns about the policy of the Iranian regime. “Iran supports and finances a number of terrorist and armed groups, contributing to instability in the Middle East and threatening international security,” the statement reads.

Macinka said he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart by phone. He wrote that the main targets of the US-Israeli strikes were Iranian underground nuclear facilities and military sites associated with the ballistic missile systems. Macinka said he expected a massive operation that could last several weeks, and warned against travelling to the region.

According to Babis, “Iran’s uncontrolled nuclear programme and support for terrorism are a danger to us and to the whole of Europe. The Czech Republic therefore stands by our allies, and I believe that stability and peace will soon come to the region.”

Israel and the United States launched an operation against Iran on Saturday morning, which Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described as “a preemptive strike”. US President Donald Trump said in a video on his Truth Social platform that the aim of the action was to protect the American people from the threat posed by the Iranian regime, and ensure that Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

Several politicians from the Czech opposition also expressed support for the strikes, and the goal of halting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Civic Democrats (ODS) leader Martin Kupka told CTK it would be good for the population of Iran and the international community if the strikes contributed to the fall of the Iranian regime.

TOP 09 deputy chair Marek Zenisek also welcomed the prospect of political change in Tehran, and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) MP Jan Bartosek said he hoped that the military targets would be quickly neutralised.

However, Pirate Party leader Zdenek Hrib said that while he supported the goal of stopping Iran’s nuclear program, it was “unfortunate” that the US was acting in violation of international law.

“Every further step towards an open war carries enormous risks, from humanitarian impacts to the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shocks to the global economy,” said Hrib. “At this point, it is crucial to prevent an uncontrolled escalation and return the situation to diplomatic negotiations, which are the only way to bring about a long-term sustainable solution.”

He added that the Czech Republic should proceed in coordination with NATO and the EU and consistently defend international law, while being prepared to protect the security of its citizens.