City of Brno Will Again Fund Free Bikesharing Services In 2026, Starting From March

The City of Brno will again provide financial support for free bikesharing services in the city. This year’s bikesharing season will begin this Sunday, 1 March, and the system will operate the same as in previous years, offering two free 30-minute rides every day through the service providers Rekola and nextbike.

The municipality’s financial support remains the same as last year, at CZK 4,799,999. It is estimated that this fund will last until approximately the end of September, covering most of the cycling season. Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councilor for transport, emphasised that shared bikes must be returned after use, and only to official locations listed on the operators’ applications.

During the last year of bikesharing, almost 19,000 unique users made use of the free rides at least once, an increase of about 3,000 people compared to 2024.

