RegioJet Launches Two Regular Bus Routes To Croatia For Summer 2026

RegioJet will operate two international bus routes from Prague via Brno and Bratislava to Croatia in the summer season of 2026. One route will head to nine resorts in the south of Croatia, including Zadar, Šibenik, Trogir and Split, while the second route will lead to the north of the Kvarner Bay, to Rijeka and Crikvenica

Tickets are already on sale for both routes. Ticket prices for the southern route start at CZK 999 (EUR 40), while the northern route costs CZK 899 (EUR 36).

The first bus on the southern route, calling at Zadar, Sukošan, Biograd na Moru, Pakoštane, Vodice, Šibenik, Primošten, Trogir, and Split, will depart from Prague’s Florenc bus station on 29 May at 4:30 pm, and will call at Brno and Bratislava before arriving on the Croatian coast the following morning. Buses will run three times a week until mid-June: from Prague on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and back from Croatia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturday evenings, arriving in Prague at approximately 1 pm the following day. From 12 June until the first week of September, the service will run daily. The last seasonal connection from Croatia is planned for 21 September 2026.

The first bus on the northern route to Rijeka and Crikvenica will leave Prague on 12 June at 6:30 pm, and will arrive at its destination before 8 am the following day. This connection will run three times a week throughout the season: from Prague on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, back from Croatia on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings, arriving in Prague at approximately 9 am the following day. This route is also scheduled to finish on 21 September.

The routes will be operated by Setra Fun&Relax⁺ double-decker buses with a capacity of 58 seats. Each seat is adjustable and equipped with an ergonomic table, adjustable headrest and a multimedia system.