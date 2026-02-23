Czech Co-Production ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’ Wins BAFTA Award

The film ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’, a Czech co-production, won the BAFTA award for best documentary film yesterday, as announced by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on its website. It has also been nominated for an Oscar.

The documentary, by Russian director Pavel Talankin and American documentary filmmaker David Borenstein, who works in Copenhagen, was produced in collaboration between the Danish production company Made in Copenhagen and the Czech company PINK. Talankin, who worked as a teacher in Russia, documents propaganda at a school in a town beyond the Urals, particularly in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Borenstein noted that Talankin was a teacher two years ago, and now stands here as a BAFTA winner, according to a report from the BBC. He thanked him for the courage it took to smuggle the filmed material out of Russia, and called for more Mr. Nobodies.

Five films were nominated in the documentary section. In addition to ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’, these included ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’, which features footage from small cameras carried by Ukrainian soldiers defending their country against Russia.