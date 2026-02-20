Duran Duran Return To The Czech Republic In June After 14 Years

The iconic British pop group Duran Duran are returning to the Czech Republic after 14 years, with a concert at the O2 arena in Prague on 24 June 2026. The group, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, will perform hits from their career spanning over four decades.

Duran Duran have sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 21 top 40 singles in the United States and 14 top 10 singles in the UK. They have won two Grammy Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and two BRIT Awards, including Outstanding Contribution to Music. They have also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their album “Rio” is regularly included in rankings of the best albums of all time, and are known for their significant influence on the fashion and visual style of pop culture of the 1980s.

Their current project “Danse Macabre”, combines new tracks, cover versions and alternative versions of their classic hits.

They will return to Prague on 24 June for their first Czech show in 14 years. Tickets start at CZK 1,500, and are available through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal from 10am on Monday.