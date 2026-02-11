High Number of Cyber Attacks Recorded In The Czech Republic During January

The number of cyber incidents in the Czech Republic in January was the highest in the past year, according to the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB). 32 attacks were recorded last month, though only one was rated as ‘significant’, and none were rated as ‘very significant’.

In 2025, the Agency recorded 203 cyber incidents, 65 fewer than in the previous year.

“The significant increase was mainly associated with a wave of DDoS attacks, which accounted for almost half of all recorded incidents,” said NUKIB on their website. “As in previous cases, the attacks were primarily carried out by the pro-Russian hacktivist groups NoName057(16) and ServerKillers.”

In a DDoS attack, computers controlled by hackers overwhelm a particular server with a large number of queries, thus taking it out of service. It is one of the most common types of cyber warfare used in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition to these incidents, NUKIB also recorded a number of system and account compromises. However, these were isolated cases that were not part of a larger campaign. The agency also recorded successful phishing cases and operational outages. On the other hand, it has not recorded any successful ransomware attacks for a long time.

Last year, the highest monthly number of cyber attacks recorded was in July (23 incidents). The highest number in a single month since monitoring began was in October 2024 (47).

According to the Czech Banking Association, the number of cyber attacks on bank customers rose by 4% year-on-year to almost 91,000 in 2025. The amount of money siphoned off by e-scammers rose by 53% to CZK 2.13 billion. The amount saved by banks also increased by 53%, to CZK 12.15 billion. The figures include any type of attack, including manipulation, where the clients enter or authorise the payment themselves.