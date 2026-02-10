[the_ad_group id="57"]
Credit: KB/BD
Jack Stephens·
BrnoNews
··1 min read

City of Brno To Run Tours In English, German and Ukrainian To Mark International Tour Guides’ Day

On 21-22 February, the City of Brno will be running three guided tours of the city centre in English, German, and Ukrainian, coinciding with a wider programme to mark International Tour Guides’ Day, which falls on 21 February. The tour will take in a number of interesting historical sites around the city, led by experienced guides with a rich knowledge of Brno’s history.

The English tour will take place on 21 February at 2pm, starting from the Old Town Hall, and led by Zdenek Galandr.

The next day, Sunday 22 February, will see further tours in German and Ukrainian, both starting at 2pm from the Old Town Hall. The German tour will be led by Kateřina Veselá, and the Ukrainian tour by Larisa Tkachukova. 

See also

All three tours will cost 30 crowns to join, and will last between 90 minutes and 2 hours.

About

Brno Daily is a Czech media outlet for expats.

Advertise with us

Our partners

Brno Daily Subscribe
Sign up for morning news in your mail