Vlastimil Vajdák Appointed As New Director of Brno University Hospital

Vlastimil Vajdák was yesterday appointed by the Czech Ministry of Health as the new director of Brno University Hospital (FN Brno). His appointment is intended to strengthen the efficiency of hospital management and long-term planning of health development. As well as FN Brno, Vajdák will also continue to lead St. Anne’s University Hospital (FNUSA) and the Brno Centre of Cardiovascular and Transplantation Surgery (CKTCH).

Vajdák is a manager and economist with many years of experience in the healthcare sector. He has led FNUSA since 2019, and the Centre of Cardiovascular and Transplantation Surgery since 2025. Under his leadership, FNUSA’s financial situation was stabilised, and an extensive modernization of operations was launched. At CKTCH, he is overseeing the completion of a new modern building which will significantly expand the centre’s capacity and the availability of specialized care in the South Moravian region. He was previously part of the management of hospitals in Zlín and Uherské Hradiště.

“I see the unification of management as an opportunity to improve the quality and improve the conditions of health care provided,” said Vajdák. “After many years of experience managing health institutions, I consider open communication in particular to be crucial. Thanks to this, I believe we will succeed together in fulfilling our goals, including streamlining operations, modernization of the premises and implementation of approved investment projects and IT development.”

The new director’s first days will mainly include an introduction to the operation of individual workplaces, both medical and operational-technical. “I will also be interested in the current economic situation,” said Vajdák.