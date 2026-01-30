Seventy Percent of Czechs Are Looking Forward To Next Month’s Winter Olympics, Says Poll

Almost seven out of ten Czechs are interested in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy, and fans are most looking forward to ice hockey, followed by biathlon and alpine skiing, according to a survey carried out by the STEM/MARK agency.

Most Czechs believe that skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka, speed skater Martina Sablikova, snowboard cross athlete Eva Adamczykova and the men’s hockey team will win medals at the Olympics. The Czech team will have 113 members competing at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from 6-22 February.

As expected, ice hockey will be the most popular sport among viewers, with 65% of people planning to watch it. 45% of respondents intend to watch the biathlon.

“The Olympics are more interesting to older men and residents of cities, while interest is slightly lower among women, in villages, and among young people under 30,” said analyst Radek Pilecek from STEM/MARK. However, he added, the differences are not very significant.

Around 90% believe that Ledecka will get a medal, 75% expect Sablikova to get one; 70% expect Adamczykova to bring home a medal, while two-thirds said the men’s hockey team would receive a medal.

The survey was held online from 13-19 January, and 505 adults took part in it.