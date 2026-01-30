Flower Stand To Remain On Česká After Agreement Reached With Operator

Work on the construction of the collector under Česká is still ongoing, affecting the intersection of Česká, Veselá and Solniční in front of the Convalaria building. A temporary steam pipeline is being relocated at the site, and workers will also have a newly equipped construction site. The flower stand, which was scheduled to be removed, will now be moved to a more suitable location after a joint agreement between Brno Technical Networks (‘Technické sítě Brno’) and representatives for the kiosk operator.

“The flower kiosk has long been a part of Česká Street and completes the local colour,” said Michal Chládek, chairman of the board of directors of Technické Sítě Brno, the main investor of the project. “I often see customers here, it is simply a traditional, pleasant and relaxing oasis. However, according to the project, it originally seemed that it would have to be removed due to the progress of the works, which I was sorry about. That is why I initiated negotiations with the contractor’s representatives and subsequently with the operator of the stand. We wanted to find a solution that would primarily benefit the residents and visitors of Brno, which was successful. Thanks to the relocation of the facility approximately 6 metres towards the center of Česká Street, closer to Solničná, the building will not be endangered and sales can continue here during the construction of the collector.”

Chládek added that a definitive plan for the future layout of the Česká–Solničná–Veselá triangle is yet to be agreed, but he intends to discuss with city representatives whether the sale of flowers will be permitted on Česká Street after the collector is completed, in a way that coheres with the architectural concept of the area.

The stand will be moved in the coming days. The operator will also be provided with access to drinking water and electricity, in coordination with the construction contractor.

“We greatly appreciate Mr. Chládek’s approach, which will allow us to continue selling flowers in the Czech Republic. The agreed technical solution suits us, the builders and investors. We believe that the people of Brno will be pleased that they can buy a nice bouquet or gift on their way to work, to friends, family or partners, as they are used to,” said the owner of the flower stand, Zuzana Illková.