City of Brno Launches Urban Design Competition For Reconstruction of Stara Osada

The City of Brno is looking for a new urban planning concept for the area of ​​Stará Osada. Approved by the city council on Wednesday and announced today, a new architectural competition organised by the Brno City Architect’s Office will select a new fully-fledged urban design to replace the current confusing interchange surrounded by streets with high traffic.

“Stará osada is one of the most important transport hubs in Brno, but its appearance today does not match this,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for zoning and planning. “Together with the city district, we therefore decided to take advantage of the opportunity of the planned completion of a large city ring road, where the tunnel under Vinohrady in particular should take away most of today’s road traffic. Through [this competition], we want to systematically think about the future of the place – how the area should function and look. The goal is to develop a clear urban and transport concept for the location and at the same time select a developer for the conceptual study, which will become an important basis for further development and possible changes to the zoning plan.”

Credit: Marieta Musálková/KAM

“The Brno-Židenice district was formed from two historical municipalities – Židenice and Juliánov – so we do not have “our” square. But this competition can now also answer the question of whether such a space should be created in Stará Osada,” said Petr Kunc, mayor of the Brno-Židenice district. “We support pedestrian, bicycle and public transport, which is why the future design of the area should correspond to this. Connection with Židenice railway station and the connecting routes towards the heart of Židenice or our forest parks is essential. And last but not least, we would like to transform Gajdošova, which became a traffic drain in the 1980s, into a valuable city avenue for future generations.”

The area covered by the competition is quite large and includes several key elements. From the northern part, it includes the area from the intersection of Svatoplukova and Rokytova, through the central area of ​​Stará Osada with adjacent public spaces, the shopping center and part of the housing estate. It continues along Gajdošova to the intersection with Táborská, including public spaces near the Church of St. Cyril and Methodius and the building of the municipal district office.

Credit: Marieta Musálková/KAM

Given the importance of Stará Osada for the people of Brno, the city administration decided to address the public through a city survey. “During October and November last year, we managed to obtain over 600 responses, including hundreds of specific comments, which together provide insight into how people perceive this part of the city and what they would like to change,” said Bořecký. “The results will be useful immediately, as the teams that enter the competition can directly reflect them in their proposals.”

The competition is anonymous and open to all qualified applicants. The proposal must be submitted no later than 3pm on 30 April 2026. The results will be announced this summer, followed by an exhibition of the competition proposals. Information about the results of the survey and the urban planning competition can be found at www.kambrno.cz/staraosada.