Brno Underground Welcomed A Record Quarter of a Million Visitors In 2025

A record 263,428 people descended into the five attractions of the Brno Underground managed by TIC BRNO last year. The most visited were the Žlutý kopec reservoirs, followed by the Ossuary at St. James Church. The underground is planning a range of cultural events this year, as well as winter closures. So when should you venture underground?

The Reservoirs, the Ossuary, the Labyrinth, the Cellar and the Vault. Each of the five Brno Underground attractions are completely different, presenting a different view of Brno and its history, and a completely different atmosphere. They are also increasingly popular with tourists.

“Last year, the number of visitors to the Brno Underground was really good,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “Compared to 2024, when 174,743 people visited it, the number of visitors increased by 88,000. With 116,503 visitors, the reservoirs were among the top five monuments in Brno, according to data from 2024. The Ossuary also improved significantly with 81,345 visitors.”

The number of visitors to the Labyrinth under the Vegetable Market has also shown a long-term increasing trend (last year 52,667 visitors). The cellar under the New Town Hall, aimed at families with children, presents Brno’s myths and legends (10,306 visitors in 2025). The Denis Pod Petrovem Shelter offers a completely different experience, with tours only one day a week (visited by 2,607 people).

When (not) to go underground?

The underground temperature is constant at around 13 °C, so it is suitable for visiting both in winter and summer. However, due to the high number of visitors and the demanding nature of the underground environment (humidity, difficult ventilation, etc.), the underground spaces must be inspected and extensive repairs and reconstructions carried out before the main tourist season. For this reason, the individual underground spaces will be closed to the public on the following dates:

• Žlutý kopec Reservoirs: 2.–27. 2. 2026

• Ossuary at St. James: 2.–31. 3. 2026

In February, the reservoirs will become the filming location for a major foreign production. For the rest of the month, necessary repairs will be carried out, including the painting of staircases and iron parts, installation of security equipment, repair of concrete floors in Vodojem 2, installation of pumps at the sinks, construction of water supply and sewage connections for food trucks, and more.

The most significant works will take place at the ossuary, where the electrical installation and entrance hall will be reconstructed. Current information on closures will be published online.

Credit: TIC Brno

Culture in the underground

As part of the long-term VodojeMyArt project, TIC BRNO cooperates with Brno, Czech and foreign creators to bring various events to the Brno Underground, including concerts, performances, visual shows and site-specific events. Last year, several special projects took place, such as the recording of an album, a video clip, and a student film production.

This year too, VodojeMyArt will offer a rich program. From May to October, it will again be part of the Brno ŽIVĚ festival: Sessions 56 sec., then the spaces will participate in the Brno Music Marathon, Janáček Brno and for the first time also JazzFestBrno. The ProART association will present the premiere of the performance SINFONIETTA 100 in a concrete reservoir to mark the 100th anniversary of Janáček’s Sinfonietta. Visitors can once again look forward to a sound bath or a winter fashion show as part of the Open Fashion Studios. Tickets are also now on sale for the June Wine Tasting at the Cimbalom (8 June from 5 p.m.).

The Cellar under the New Town Hall is now hosting regular lectures (in Czech). In February, topics include ‘The Life of a Soldier of the Roman Emperor’ (12 February from 6pm) and ‘Her Hands Were Kissed by Gentlemen and Blessed by Ladies… An Evening with Old Charvátová’ (26 February from 6pm).

You can find more information at www.podzemibrno.cz and www.vodojemybrno.cz.