Up To 20 Vehicles Involved In Pile-Up On D1 Motorway Near Brno

Around a dozen vehicles, including a truck and a bus, collided at the 215th kilometre of the D1 motorway in the direction of Brno in South Moravia today. Police spokesman Bohumil Malasek told CTK the pile-up was probably caused by black ice. The motorway is closed at this location.

Police reported that ten vehicles were involved in the crash, while the fire service posted on threads that up to 20 vehicles were involved.

Rescuers treated one man at the scene, according to spokeswoman Michaela Bothova.

The South Moravian Region has been plagued by black ice since the morning, with more than 100 road accidents reported.

The accident on the D1 occurred at the Rousinov exit, where traffic often slows to a traffic jam.

“At least ten cars were involved in the accident, which we are investigating. Some of the cars have already left,” said Malasek.

“We are still responding to a mass accident involving approximately 20 vehicles at the 215th kilometer of the D1 motorway in the direction of Brno. The accident is over a section of approximately 300 meters. We are cleaning up the road. The motorway is currently impassable,” said the firefighters.

There have been problems on the D1 in the direction from Vyskov to Brno since the early hours of this morning, when a motorway section was closed due to accidents, but re-opened at around 9am, the police reported on social media.