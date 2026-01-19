New Elevator Will Provide Accessible Entry To Tyršův Sad

Tyršův Sad, the enclosed park in the centre of Brno, will become more accessible to the public this year. The City of Brno Public Greenery company, in cooperation with the Brno-střed municipal district, will begin the reconstruction of the lower entrance to the park on Botanická, including a new elevating platform to allow comfortable entry to the park for people with limited mobility, parents with strollers, and senior citizens.

At the moment, Tyršův Sad is only fully accessible from Kounicova. The staircase from the Botanická entrance is an insurmountable obstacle for many park users. The planned modifications are designed to enhance the usability of this entrance for the less mobile.

“The historic staircase from Botanická is already in poor condition,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “It will therefore undergo reconstruction using the existing stone steps. Barrier-free access will be ensured by a vertical lifting platform between the staircase and the park border near the Husova Sbor building.”

After the construction work, the popular park, designed by Brno landscape architect and professor Ivar Otruba, will become fully accessible from both sides. Thanks to this, it will be open to a wider group of visitors, and a usable thoroughfare for all.

“This elevator will make a real difference for a lot of people,” said Deputy Mayor of Brno Filip Chvátal (KDU-ČSL), who has long worked in the field of accessibility. “We also considered a ramp, but it was technically impossible. That is why we chose an elevator that will ensure full barrier-free access. It is a solution that has been missing in Tyršuv Sad for a long time, not only for people in wheelchairs, but also for parents with strollers or seniors.”

The construction work, coordinated by the City of Brno Public Greenery company, will begin in the spring and will last until the end of the year. The technical design is designed to fit in as well as possible with the character of the park, and not to damage any of its significant historical or dendrological value. The design was prepared by architects Petr Velička from Atelier MP architekti and Tomáš Popelínský, the grandson of Professor Otruba.

The project is the result of close cooperation between the City of Brno and the Brno-Střed district, which is financially involved in its preparation and implementation.

“I greatly appreciate the cooperation with the Brno-Střed district and Mayor Vojtěch Mencl, who initiated the project. Together we found a solution that is not only functional but also sensitive to the historical environment of the park,” added Chvátal, who is also a representative of the Brno-Střed district.