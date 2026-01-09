Brno National Theatre: Smetana’s Opera ‘Čertova Stěna’ To Premiere On 6 February

Here are the elements: the legend of a wall of stones, the devil, and a nearby monastery. Here is the question: do those lead to a comedy, a mystery, a tragedy, or a romance?

The answer: legendary Czech composer Bedřich Smetana used a little bit of all four.

The opera ‘Čertova stěna’ (The Devil’s Wall) will premiere at Janáček Theatre on 6 February.

Smetana originally took the individual elements —­ wall, devil, monastery — to be ripe for a comedy. However, particularly given Smetana’s age, dismal state of health and depression, the tone became darker. The result was a more complex story; the humour did not disappear entirely but the characters are endowed with more complex personalities.

In the opera, the ageing Lord Vok of Rožmberk has realized that he has not yet found true love. His loyal knight, Jarek, has sworn not to marry his lovely Katuška until he has found a bride for his master as well. The hermit, Beneš, on the other hand, wants Lord Vok to bequeath his fortune to the church. The battle between good and evil, leads to mystery, temptation, love and humour.

The Devil’s Wall premiered in 1882. It returns to Janáček Theatre for the first time in 50 years, directed by Jiří Heřman, with musical staging by conductor Robert Kružík.

The cast includes Jiří Brückler, Roman Hoza, Peter Berger, Daniel Matoušek, Kateřina Kněžíková and Doubravka Novotná.

Two Plays to Premier Later this Month

NdB will premiere two plays in January ­— one written in the past couple of years and one from more than a century ago. Both plays are in Czech.

“changes”, the contemporary play, will premiere on 23 January at Theatre Reduta. The play was written by the German writer Maja Zade and premiered in Germany at the end of 2025; this presentation will be the Czech premiere. Actors Tomáš David and Petra Lorenc will perform the main roles of, respectively, Mark, a high school teacher, and Nina, a member of parliament. They will also perform the 21 other characters in this day-in-the-life play.

The following week, on 30 January, ‘Divoká kachna’ (The Wild Duck) by Henrik Ibsen will premiere at Mahen Theatre. Originally performed in 1884, the play explores the complex relationships of the Ekdal family through the prism of truth.

Janáček Brno Festival Tickets Available

Tickets are now available for the upcoming 10th anniversary edition of the Janáček Brno Festival, which will take place from 13 October to 17 November. This festival puts Brno on the map every two years. In fact, it has twice been named Festival of the Year at the international Opera Awards ceremony, placing it among the most distinguished in the global opera world.

2026 NdB Season

Forthcoming opera, ballet, and theatre premieres at NdB include:

23 January 2026: changes, drama

30 January 2026: Divoká kachna, drama

6 February 2026: Čertova stěna, opera

27 February 2026: NdB 2: Program 8, ballet

20 March 2026: Phaedra (Eclipse), drama

27 March 2026: Fellner’s Helmer and Helmer’s Fellner, drama

11 April 2026: Agrippina, opera

8 May 2026: Giselle, ballet

15 May 2026: The Shining Word, drama

12 June 2026: The Bat, opera

19 June 2026: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, drama

Opera is generally performed with Czech, English, and German subtitles. Some theatre performances have subtitles.

