Czech Foreign Minister Macinka Will Visit Ukraine Soon, After Call With Ukrainian Counterpart

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka (Motorists) will visit Ukraine soon, he told CTK after yesterday’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

Macinka said he and Sybiha discussed future cooperation and the mood of the Czech public towards Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. They agreed that it was their joint task to work together to make the mood more positive, he added.

Their discussion will continue during his visit to Kyiv, Macinka said.

The Czech and Ukrainian foreign ministers spoke following Macinka’s meeting with Ukrainian ambassador to Prague Vasyl Zvarych on Monday. Zvarych had protested against the New Year video statement made by Czech parliamentary speaker Tomio Okamura (SPD), which contained strong criticism of Ukraine and its president, Volodmyr Zelenskiy.

According to Macinka, the matter has now been clarified and he considers it closed. “Mutual communication will continue through standard diplomatic channels and, if necessary, in person,” he added.

Sybiha wrote on social media that he had spoken with Macinka mainly about relations between Ukraine and the Czech Republic. “We agreed to turn over the page of the recent exchanges of statements and strengthen our political dialogue at the level of foreign ministries based on mutual respect and strategic partnership. Ukraine and the Czech Republic are genuine friends and allies,” he said.

Sybiha said he told Macinka that Ukraine is strongly interested in further defense cooperation with the Czech Republic, as well as Czech engagement in Ukraine’s recovery.

“I also informed my colleague about the battlefield situation and Russia’s relentless brutal attacks on our energy system. We discussed recent peace efforts and agreed that there is no alternative to forcing Russia to stop its aggression as soon as possible,” Sybiha said.

Sybiha said that he invited Macinka to Ukraine, and that the Czech minister confirmed his trip in the nearest future.

In December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko invited the newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) to Ukraine. Babis will make his first official foreign visit to Slovakia on Thursday.

Czech Defence Minister Jaromir Zuna (for SPD) has also been invited to Ukraine. He originally said he planned to visit, but SPD leader Okamura later said that Zuna did not accept the invitation.