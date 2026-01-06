New Trees To Revive Česká After The Completion of Under-Floor Collector

Construction workers have returned to Česká to continue building the new collector. The work, which resumed yesterday, will also affect the triangle at the intersection of Česká, Veselá and Solniční. The local maple trees, which have long been in a poor condition, have come into conflict with the underground utilities and the future technical infrastructure of the collector. Although the investor, Technické sítě Brno, considered options for the relocation of the trees to give them a chance for a longer life, none of the experts consulted recommended replanting. New trees will therefore be planted after the completion of the works.

“Trees in the streets provide shade for passers-by, reduce the temperature in their surroundings and, from an aesthetic point of view, enhance the street space,” said Michal Chládek, chairman of the board of directors of Technické sítě Brno. “For the project of building a new collector, we therefore first thoroughly checked whether the trees in front of the so-called Convalaria can remain. Unfortunately, Česká and the surrounding areas are densely networked. Due to the collision with the steam pipeline, they cannot continue to grow here. Although we already knew from previous assessments that their condition has not been good for several years, we wanted to give them a chance and at least transplant them to a more suitable place, even though the cost would be around CZK 500,000. But none of the experts we contacted recommended that either.”

The experts contacted were Jan Kasala, director of Brno Public Greenery, independent landscape architects Zdeněk Sendler and Jitka Vágnerová, and Alexandra Koutná from the Brno City Architect’s Office. They all concluded that the existing maple trees are in very poor condition and their prospects are not good, as they have been growing in unsuitable conditions for a long time, with very limited space for their roots, and there are also many utility networks in their close proximity.

“The possibility that the maple trees would recover in another, more suitable location is, according to our experience, very unlikely,” said Kasala.

“Despite all efforts, the trees cannot be saved,” said Chládek. “However, after the project is completed, new trees will be planted on the site, using modern methods. A species that is better suited to the urban environment was selected – the thornless oak, known for its resistance, has a deep-rooting root system and is well resistant to paved surfaces.”

“The trees will be planted in a structural substrate with biochar prepared according to the latest knowledge, and will have sufficient rooting space and access to rainwater, which is key to their growth and long-term prospects,” said Jan Tesárek, director of the Brno City Architect’s Office.

The contractor for the construction of the collector will now continue work on the relocation and reconnection of the steam pipeline, which will take place where trees are currently located. Felling of the trees is scheduled for the second week of January.