Garbage Return To Prague With New Album and Three Decades of Hits

After more than twenty years, alternative rock band Garbage are returning to the Czech Republic. Fronted by the iconic Shirley Manson, the band will perform on 9 June 2026 in the Large Hall at Prague’s Lucerna, offering fans both new material and their classic repertoire spanning more than 30 years.

The concert will be feature Garbage’s latest studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, their eighth full-length release and one of their most personal records to date. The album emerged under unexpected circumstances after Shirley Manson was forced to pause touring in 2024 due to serious health complications.

While Manson was recovering, bandmates Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker continued to work remotely on new ideas. This collaborative process, shaped by distance, vulnerability and resilience, became the backbone of the new material. Compared to the confrontational tone of their previous album No Gods No Masters, the new record is more intimate and emotionally open, which takes on added depth in a live setting.

At the Lucerna show, the new songs will be presented alongside the band’s best-known tracks. Garbage last performed in the Czech Republic in 2005, and their return is expected to be a major event for fans of alternative rock.

Tickets for the concert are on sale via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, with prices starting at CZK 1,300 plus fees.