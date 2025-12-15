“Beer Diplomacy”: South Moravia Uses Gift of Limited Edition Beers To Boost Ties With Vatican

The South Moravian Region has presented Pope Leo XIV with a gift of 500 limited edition beers, in an unconventional attempt to deepen cultural and friendly ties with the Vatican. The so-called “beer diplomacy”, a collaboration with the Porta Coeli Monastery Brewery, sees the launch of a special edition of Cyril & Methodius Special 14, created as a representative gift from the region.

The general audience and handover of the Moravian beer is scheduled for Wednesday, and will be attended by the Czech Ambassador to the Vatican, Pavel Svoboda, and representatives of the brewery. The beer is inspired by the Cyril and Methodius pilgrimage route and carries a deep cultural message.

“We know that Pope Leo XIV likes the golden drink, so we want to make him happy,” said South Moravian councillor for property František Hasoň. “He already received a beer from us this summer during our audience in the Vatican and was interested in its origin. I believe that he will develop a taste, and perhaps even celebrate the arrival of the New Year with it.”

Credit: JMK

The aroma of Cyril & Methodius Special 14 contains subtle malt notes, and its taste is intended to reflect the South Moravian qualities of craftsmanship, tradition and strong cultural identity.

“We brewed this special on order from the South Moravian Region and with respect in the premises of the Cistercian monastery of Porta Coeli,” said Radek Holešinský, vice-chair of the brewery’s Board of Directors. “We see it as a gift that carries the best values ​​of South Moravia – craftsmanship, tradition and spiritual cultural identity. And at the same time, it connects two streams of one European tradition – the Slavic legacy of Cyril and Methodius and the Cistercian culture of Europe – which meet here in a single beer.”