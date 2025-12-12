South Moravia Wins Its First Michelin Star

The South Moravian region has received its first Michelin star. This year, the world-famous Michelin gastronomic guide has awarded the accolade to Restaurant Essens in Hlohovec, in the Lednice-Valtice area, the first restaurant in the Czech Republic outside Prague to receive one.

On Thursday, 11 December, the Czech Republic’s top gastronomic establishments were announced at a ceremony in Mariánské Lázně, where for the first time, restaurants outside Prague were presented with the Michelin star, Bib Gourmand (good food at affordable prices) or Green Star (restaurants with a significant impact in the field of sustainability).

“I was nervous, but I hoped it would work out,” said chef Otto Vašák from Restaurant Essens. “The Michelin award is absolutely crucial for our restaurant.” As well as the Michelin star for Essens, two other Brno restaurants, Atelier Bar & Bistro and Valoria, received the Bib Gourmand title.

Credit: CCR JMK

“We were anxiously waiting to see if the Michelin award would go to South Moravia for the first time,” said Martina Grůzová, director of the South Moravian Central Tourism Office. “Gastronomy is an increasingly important part of tourism and it is great that South Moravia has managed to stand its ground and can now be ranked among the prestigious gastronomic destinations.”

South Moravia has long been developing its tourism potential through gastronomy. The region’s high-quality food and drink is becoming a tourist destination in its own right, motivating visitors to travel and trips to specific locations.

“We are working on this in the tourism industry and, as part of our tourist tips, we also add recommendations for proven gastronomic destinations. The Michelin awards only confirm that it is really worth going to South Moravia for food,” added Grůzová.

Credit: CCR JMK

In addition to traditional wineries, bistros, cafes, bakeries and local breweries are becoming increasingly popular. This year, for the ninth time, the best establishments in each category are presented in the Gourmet South Moravia guide, which, like Michelin, is based on the opinions of independent evaluators.

“What surprised me most in South Moravia was the diversity – in a relatively small region you can find top-class modern gastronomy, businesses focused on local ingredients, and classic rural pubs that retain their authenticity,” said Pavel Švestka from the Czech Association of Chefs and Confectioners, the evaluator of the restaurants category of the Gourmet South Moravia guide in 2025. “I especially appreciate the courage of some chefs and restaurants to combine traditional Moravian flavors with modern techniques.”

Gastronomy is one of the aspects that visitors to the South Moravian region have long rated positively, as underlined by recent visitor survey data.