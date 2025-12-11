Kino Art To Screen One of The Best-Loved Czech Fairytales Next Thursday With English Subtitles

Next Thursday, 18 December, Kino Art will continue its traditional Christmas screenings of classic Czech fairy tales, this time with ‘Šíleně smutná princezna’ (‘The Incredibly Sad Princess’; 1968), directed by Bořivoj Zeman and starring Helena Vondráčková and Václav Neckář, two of the biggest stars in Czech history. The movie will be shown in its digitally restored version, with English subtitles and an introduction in English from Milan Šimánek.

This iconic 1968 musical, one of the best-loved of all Czech fairy tales, tells the story of a prince and princess from neighbouring friendly countries, who are destined to be married in the name of peace, as decided by their wise fathers with their advisors. However, the royal children have other ideas. As they try to decide their own fate, chaos and treachery ensue, before finally, love finds a way into their lives.

‘The Incredibly Sad Princess’ will be screened at 6pm on Thursday, 18 December. Tickets are available here. For more information, see the Facebook event.