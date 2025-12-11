David Byrne To Bring New Album ‘Who Is The Sky?’ To Prague’s O2 Universum Next June

David Byrne, the visionary founder of Talking Heads and one of the most influential figures in modern music, will return to the Czech Republic next summer. The Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner is set to perform at Prague’s O2 Universum on 17 June 2026, presenting his new studio album Who Is The Sky?, his first major release since 2018’s American Utopia.

Who Is The Sky? marks Byrne’s creative reset following the success of American Utopia, which evolved from an album and a world tour into a Broadway production and a Spike Lee–directed film. After stepping away from the spotlight in 2023, Byrne returned to drawing, cooking, and quietly sketching musical ideas that eventually grew into the foundations of the new record.

The album was created in close collaboration with producer Kid Harpoon (known for his work with Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus) and New York’s Ghost Train Orchestra, whose 15-piece ensemble brings a warm, atmospheric orchestral sound to Byrne’s songwriting. The record features guest appearances from Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent collaborator Annie Clark, and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

Musically, the album blends intimate orchestration with Byrne’s trademark rhythm, experimentation, and lyrical curiosity. The songs explore questions of meaning, creativity, human connection, and the blurred lines between personal and shared experience, developing the themes that have shaped Byrne’s long career.

The Prague show in June will merge the new album with re-imagined selections from Byrne’s past work, presented through a concert production developed by Byrne and his creative team, an immersive experience that balances orchestral subtlety with Byrne’s signature theatricality.

Tickets start at CZK 1,600, and will go on sale through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal from 10am on 12 December.