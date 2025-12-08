Czech Republic Exempted From EU Migration Solidarity Contributions for 2026

The Czech Republic is exempted from contributions to the EU migration solidarity fund for 2026, due to the high number of refugees the country has accepted from Ukraine, the Permanent Representation of the Czech Republic to the EU announced on social media today.

EU member states reached a political agreement on the annual solidarity pool for 2026, which is part of the EU migration and asylum pact, at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels today. The ministers also confirmed that the Czech Republic would not have to pay solidarity contributions for this period due to the number of Ukrainian war refugees with temporary protection in the country.

The European Commission decided on the solidarity mechanism in November, which identifies the countries under migration pressure and stipulates other countries’ assistance.

The Czech Republic, which is hosting a large number of refugees from Ukraine, falls into the category of countries experiencing a significant migration situation, according to the Commission, and can therefore request to be exempted from the solidarity mechanism, which Prague immediately did.

All the other countries that are not facing migration pressure had to agree how they would show solidarity with those that are, whether through funding, technical and logistical assistance or relocation of migrants.

“The solidarity pool is one of the main elements of the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum, and provides effective support to those member states that are under migratory pressure,” the EU Council said in a statement.

The migration pact, which was approved last year and will enter into force on 12 June 2026, is intended to lead to a better management of migration, more effective controls and faster returns of failed asylum seekers.

The incoming Czech government of ANO, the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists has agreed to reject the EU migration pact. “We will introduce a zero tolerance policy towards illegal migration. We will reject the EU migration pact and adopt a new law on migration and asylum,” the coalition’s draft policy statement reads.