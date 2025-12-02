Pavel Continues Meetings With Ministerial Candidates, Focused On Economic Affairs

Czech President Petr Pavel continued his meetings with the prospective ministers of Andrej Babis’s new government yesterday, meeting with the proposed Industry Minister Karel Havlicek, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova, and Ales Juchelka, nominated for labour and social affairs minister.

According to a press release from the Office of the President (KPR), Pavel emphasised some differences in his view of economic priorities during his meetings with the ministerial candidates, all from Babis’s ANO.

According to KPR, the meetings were held in a ”constructive, open and non-conflicting atmosphere”. The debate with Havlicek focused on economic topics, with Havlicek presenting the nascent government’s economic strategy and his priorities.

“The president appreciated the sophistication of the plans presented and expressed his support for the proposals for strategic investments in the areas that can ensure the country’s future prosperity,” said KPR.

https://www.hrad.cz/file/edee/2025/12/251201112510-0n2a1792.jpg

Schillerova and Pavel. Credit: hrad.cz

The debate also covered the completion of the Dukovany nuclear power plant in South Moravia, the country’s energy security and the government’s plans for the CEZ national power company.

With Schillerova, the main topic was the government’s investments. “The president also discussed with her the issues related to budgetary resources that the new government would be able to use to implement its programme,” said the statement. “They also discussed the preparation of the state budget and the consolidation of public finances.” According to the KPR, the President has long been seeking to ensure that public budget deficits do not increase.

With Juchelka, the president discussed pension reform and the plans of the proposed three-party government coalition in the area of pension and social policy. “The president shared his experience from his trips to the regions, during which he also visits excluded localities, and was interested in the solutions the government wants to offer to these problems,” said KPR.

The series of consultations with potential ministers will continue at Prague Castle today, as Pavel meets proposed Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO), Regional Development Minister Zuzana Schwarz Bartipanova (ANO) and Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik, nominated by the far-right SPD.