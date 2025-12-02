Judas Priest Announce Czech Date As Part of 2026 “Faithkeepers” World Tour

British heavy metal legends Judas Priest will return to the Czech Republic next summer, confirming a concert at the Ostravar Arena in Ostrava on 2 August 2026 as part of their upcoming “Faithkeepers 2026” world tour. The show follows their previously sold-out performance in Prague’s O2 Arena in 2024.

Formed in Birmingham in 1969, Judas Priest helped define the sound and aesthetic of heavy metal. Their early albums “Sad Wings of Destiny,” “Sin After Sin,” “Stained Class,” and “Hell Bent for Leather” established the foundation of their style, producing songs that would later become genre classics. They were also instrumental in popularising metal’s now-iconic leather-and-studs image.

Throughout the 1980s, they released a run of albums that shaped the decade’s heavy metal landscape, including British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, and Defenders of the Faith. Tracks such as “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” remain staples of their live performances.

Judas Priest have remained active in recent decades, earning a Grammy Award in 2010, releasing the album Firepower in 2018, and touring extensively until the pandemic.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and have been working on their next studio album since 2023, with a release expected early next year, ahead of their extensive 2026 tour.

The “Faithkeepers” tour will begin in the UK before moving through Europe, the United States and further international dates. The 2026 show in Ostrava will bring the iconic group back to the Czech Republic for the first time in several years.

Tickets for the Ostrava date begin at 1,600 CZK + fees.




