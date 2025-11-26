New Skating Season Begins In The Park At Moravské Náměstí

For the third year, the Christmas ice rink has returned to the park on Moravské náměstí, occupying the space of the central water feature. The public space in the city centre hosted the ice rink for the first time in 2023. Since then, it has become an integral part of the Christmas atmosphere of Brno.

“The ice rink fits beautifully into the park environment and has consistently enjoyed great interest from visitors,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “Last year, over 26,000 skaters visited the ice rink, which was the most ever. I believe that the weather will be kind to the skating area and that it will be at least as successful a season as last time.”

Credit: Brno-střed

The 800-square metre skating rink is open every day from 10am to 9pm, in two-hour blocks. It has a capacity of up to 120 skaters. All necessary facilities are once again open, including changing rooms, lockers, a refreshment stand and a skate rental shop with equipment for beginners. If the weather is favorable, it will remain in operation until the spring holidays, according to the mayor of Brno-střed, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS).

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 28 November 28 at 5 pm, with a performance by young figure skaters from TJ Stadion Brno, and free skating for the public.

The price list remains the same as last year. The entrance fee for a two-hour block of skating is 140 crowns per adult, and 70 crowns for children under 15 or seniors. Children under 6 years of age have free admission. The City of Brno is providing over CZK 3 million for the operation of the rink.

Credit: Brno-střed

It will also be possible to skate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, though the ice rink will be closed on Boxing Day and Boxing Day and on January 1. After the end of the Christmas markets, elementary and kindergarten students from the Brno-střed district will again use the ice oval for free as part of their lessons. For current information, you can follow the website of the Kraví hora Sports and Recreation Area or the Kluziště na Moraváku social network.