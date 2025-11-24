Fire In Brno Airport Hangar Causes Tens of Millions of Crowns In Damage

This morning, a fire broke out in an aircraft repair hangar at Brno-Turany airport, causing damage estimated at tens of millions of crowns. The fire was extinguished at around 8am, the fire service reported on the social network Threads today. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire, which affected part of the hall and the annex, is now being investigated.

The fire service declared the third degree of fire alarm, as they initially considered the fire quite severe. They wrote on social media that 12 units were responding at the scene, using special equipment for high buildings.

The intervention was complicated by the snow and freezing rain in Brno, and the roads being less passable in some places, said the firefighters’ spokesman Filip Venclovsky.

“The building is not operated by the Brno Airport and is not related to the passenger terminal,” Radek Lang, head of transport operations at the Brno Airport, told CTK. He said the incident had not affected and would not affect the operation of the airport.

South Moravian firefighters reported that the fire was not spreading, and they were gradually reducing the forces sent to the scene around 7:30 am. The firefighting and ventilation continued. Around 8 am, the firefighters reported that the fire was fully extinguished. Lang said the airport’s fire responders had also intervened at the scene.

There were no scheduled arrivals or departures at Brno-Turany this morning. Arrivals from Milan and London and departures bound for Phuket, Thailand, and London are scheduled for the afternoon and evening.