SPD and Motorists To Submit Ministerial Candidates To Babis Before The Weekend

Andrej Babis said yesterday that his party’s coalition partners Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists should submit the names of their ministerial candidates to him by the end of the week. The ANO leader and likely future prime minister said he will then submit his final ministerial list to President Petr Pavel next week.

The Presidential Office said yesterday that Babis had promised last week to submit the list of proposed ministers to Pavel in the week beginning 24 November. The president expects to hold consultations with the candidates in the next two weeks. Subsequently, Pavel expects Babis to publicly clarify how he will resolve his conflict of interest over ownership of the Agrofert holding. After that, the president is ready to appoint Babis as prime minister within a week.

Speaking to CTK, Babis said he would discuss the proposed timetable with his coalition partners at the coalition council today. “By the end of the week, they should present me with a final list of names of candidates for ministers and then I will present them to the president next week in a way that suits him,” he said.

During a discussion with students in Brno yesterday afternoon, Pavel said he just wants Babis to say publicly how he will resolve his conflict of interest after his appointment as prime minister. If nothing changes, the ANO leader would be in a serious conflict of interest if appointed, according to the president.

Babis said on Instagram yesterday that unless he is certain that Pavel will appoint him as prime minister, there is no logic in taking irreversible steps regarding his conflict of interest. He also reiterated that if appointed prime minister, he will resolve the issue in accordance with European law and Czech courts.