Deep Purple To Perform at Prague’s O2 Universum Next October

Legendary British rock band Deep Purple will return to the Czech Republic next autumn, performing at Prague’s O2 Arena on 7 October 2026. The concert will feature a cross-section of their music from across nearly seven decades, including iconic hits such as “Smoke on the Water” and “Highway Star.” The evening will open with a special guest performance by Jayler.

Deep Purple, widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time, have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Their impact on hard rock is often mentioned in the same breath as Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin. The band earned the Legend Award at the World Music Awards in 2008, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Their classic 1970s line-up of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Jon Lord, and Ritchie Blackmore helped define the hard-rock era with albums including Machine Head and the revered live recording Made in Japan, often cited among the greatest live albums ever made.

Despite line-up changes, Deep Purple have remained active since their formation in 1968, releasing chart-topping albums and touring globally. In the last decade alone, they have sold more than 2 million records, and their four most recent studio albums all reached No. 1 in Germany, as well as charting high across Europe.

Following the 2022 departure of longtime guitarist Steve Morse, the band brought in Irish guitarist Simon McBride, whose arrival has been credited with bringing renewed energy to the group’s live performances and studio sessions. McBride’s first album with the band is the most recent album, =1, released in 2024, which topped the charts in three countries. The album’s cryptic title, reflects the idea that even in a complex world, everything can be distilled to a single, unified essence.

With their 2026 Prague show, Deep Purple are showing that they are still a force to be reckoned with on the international stage, even after nearly 60 years, and one that continues to draw fans across generations.

Tickets for the show start at CZK 1,200 CZK (plus fees). General sales begin through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal from 21 November.

