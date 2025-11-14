28th French Film Festival Arrives In Brno Next Week

The 28th edition of the French Film Festival (‘Festival francouzského filmu’) will run across the Czech Republic from 20–26 November 2025, with screenings in Prague, Brno, České Budějovice, Hradec Králové and Ostrava. In Brno, the festival runs from 21–26 November 2025 at Kino Art and the Scalka auditorium of Kino Scala.

The festival will feature 43 films, including world-premiere titles and homages to major figures of French cinema. Highlights include special tributes to late Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne through four of her films, and to French icon Alain Delon, whose 90th birthday is marked by the festival’s 2025 visual identity, and four of his landmark films

A Rich Programme for Cinema Lovers

The French Film Festival is the largest francophone cultural event in the Czech Republic and one of Central Europe’s most important film festivals, regularly drawing some 20,000 visitors. Featuring high-profile premieres, tributes to cinema icons, and a mix of genres, the festival offers audiences in Brno and the Czech Republic rare access to contemporary French cinema.

The programme in Brno features 11 exclusive pre-premiere titles, many of which debuted at Cannes this year. These include La Venue de l’avenir (‘Colours of Time’), La Divine (‘The Divine Sarah Bernhardt’), L’Inconnu de la Grande Arche (‘The Great Arch’), as well as Le Chant des forêts (‘Whispers in the Woods’), a nature documentary by Vincent Munier.

Unique to Brno among the regional venues, the programme also includes the restored classic Le Bal by Ettore Scola — a sweeping story of 50 years of French history told through dance and music.

All films are shown in French with Czech subtitles. Some also have English subtitles; see the festival program for more information. More information about the festival and tickets can be found at www.festivalff.cz.