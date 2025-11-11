DPMB To Disinfect Vehicles More Often In Response To Hepatitis Outbreak

Brno City Transport Company (DPMB) has expanded its regular daily cleaning of vehicles to include disinfection of vehicle interiors, in an effort to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, especially hepatitis A.

“We want our passengers to feel safe in the cars and to be sure that we are doing our best to protect them,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB. “Increased daily disinfection is another step in maintaining cleanliness and safety in public transport. However, the personal responsibility of each of us is key. Following basic hygiene habits is the most effective prevention.”

Vehicle interiors are disinfected as part of daily cleaning in all depots. At the end of the day, in addition to standard cleaning agents, handles and other surfaces in the vehicles are treated with a disinfectant that kills bacteria, mold and viruses, and is suitable for use in public transport.

DPMB took this step based on information from the South Moravian Regional Hygiene Station, based in Brno, which indicates that the number of cases of hepatitis A is increasing in the region.

“Since the beginning of the year, 87 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in the South Moravian Region, 44 of which were in October alone,” said Zdeněk Kvídera, spokesperson for the South Moravian Regional Hygiene Station. “Cases are occurring across the entire region, with 23 recorded in Brno. Together with the capital Prague, the South Moravian Region is among the most affected regions in the Czech Republic.”

DPMB is also supporting hygiene awareness initiatives. In the coming days, information leaflets from the State Institute of Public Health will be placed in public transport vehicles with instructions on how to properly wash your hands and follow basic hygiene principles, in order to protect from infection.