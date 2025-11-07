Archeologists Reveal Remains of Prehistoric Villages in Moravia

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of several prehistoric settlements and significant finds dating back up to 7,000 years, during an excavation ahead of the construction of the D55 motorway between Kokory and Prerov, the team’s head Marek Kalabek told journalists.

“We have about 300 archaeological objects that have been explored here, including material archaeological sources from the New Stone Age to the Iron Age,” he said.

Among the objects are the remains of ceramic vessels, stone tools and products from the first metals. Among the oldest finds is a piece of a 7,000-year-old prehistoric axe, and a bronze buckle from the third or second century BC was also a valuable find.

One of the largest objects that archaeologists are exploring is a pit from where prehistoric inhabitants extracted clay for pottery or building material. “This is dated to the Middle Bronze Age, approximately the 15th century BC,” Kalabek said.

The archeologists have been working in two places, close to Brodek and Rokytnice, two municipalities near the town of Prerov.

Although at the site in Brodek it was not possible to locate the entire ground plan of the prehistoric building, in Rokytnice, archaeologists uncovered the complete ground plan of an above-ground Neolithic building.

“We were expecting the finds, an archaeological study was carried out prior to the motorway project, which located some of the archaeological sites along the route of the construction,” Kalabek told CTK.

The construction of the section of the D55 motorway from Kokory to Prerov should start next year.