Final Section of Denisovy Sady To Undergo Reconstruction

Denisovy sady, the gateway and garden to Brno’s Petrov Cathedral, has been gradually rebuilt and renovated over recent years. Following a decision by Brno city councillors at this week’s meeting, the renovation will now move to the last part of the park, near Bašty. The local slope with one of Brno’s oldest alleys is awaiting a complete revitalization, with the addition of a new retaining wall and furniture.

“This part of Denisovy Sady is the last one that has not yet undergone reconstruction,” said the Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment, Filip Chvátal. “We will continue with previous modifications, such as the construction of water stairs. Thanks to the terrain changes, an area will be created on Bašty where people will be able to spend time. We will achieve this by raising the retaining wall and bringing the surface level with the upper street. The new park will be full of benches and other furniture that will make it more pleasant to stay here.”

According to Chvátal, the existing historical alley is a fundamental and very valuable element of the park, and the focus of the reconstruction. As part of the preparation of the project documentation, an inventory of tree species was also carried out, based on which trees will only be removed if their health condition is completely unsatisfactory.

The park will be partially fenced and closed at night for security reasons. It will also have entirely new elements in the form of wooden gratings, some of which will be complemented by pergolas.

“When you arrive in Brno, the first thing you see is the view of Petrov,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “This iconic picture is complemented by the beautiful Denisovy sady. The part near Basty is the last piece missing to make the view perfect. As the project documentation for the reconstruction of the park is already ready, we are counting on its implementation within the next year.”

The total cost of the work is estimated at CZK 30.9 million.