New Parliamentary Term Opens With Constituent Session of Lower House

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Czech parliament, opened its 10th parliamentary term at a constituent session today, during which MPs will select the new leadership of the house, as they meet for the first time after the elections held exactly one month ago.

The last session of the previous Chamber of Deputies took place on 10 September.

The constituent session was opened to the sound of the national anthem, as is tradition.

The first step for the new MPs was to be officially sworn in as a deputy, starting with Vera Kovarova (STAN), who convened the session as the oldest of the outgoing deputy speakers, in accordance with the law. She replaced former speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09) who did not defend her seat for health reasons, and will preside over the session until the election of a new speaker.

Kovarova noted that the constituent session began at the same time as the permanent session of the Chamber of Deputies, convened by President Petr Pavel in accordance with the constitution.

After taking the oath of office, the deputies heard a report on the establishment of the electoral commission and decided on the formation of the mandate and immunity committee.

The leadership of the lower house will be chosen by the deputies when the constituent assembly resumes on Wednesday.

The coalition of ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists, which has a majority in the new Chamber, has nominated SPD leader Tomio Okamura for the role of Speaker of the House. The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) have nominated a rival candidate, former Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek, based on his performance in the last term.

Similarly, there will be at least five candidates for the four deputy speaker positions in the lower house. In addition to Patrik Nacher (ANO), Jiri Bartak (Motorists), Jan Skopecek (ODS) and Vit Rakusan (STAN), who will only be eligible for election after leaving his post as interior minister, the candidates will also include former deputy speaker Olga Richterova (Pirates). Her party decided to nominate her because the new coalition did not offer the party any leadership positions in the Chamber of Deputies or any of its committees and commissions.

At the first session, the MPs sat on the benches of the Chamber in alphabetical order. The plenary will approve the draft seating order at its next session.