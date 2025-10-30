Mezipatra Queer Film Festival Unveils Programme For Its 26th Edition

The 26th edition of the Mezipatra Queer Film Festival will take place in Prague from 6-13 November and in Brno from 14-21 November at Kino Art, bringing audiences a diverse selection of films exploring themes of identity, truth, and human connection.

This year’s festival will feature 26 feature films and 49 shorts, including ten international titles competing for the Grand Jury Prize. The official opening in Prague will be held at Lucerna Cinema with a screening of When You’re Scared, Put Your Heart in Your Mouth and Smile, an award-winning Austrian drama that celebrates difference and solidarity beyond traditional queer narratives, with a story centred around the transformation of Anna, a 12-year-old being raised by her deaf mother.

Other highlights include the Mexican road movie En el camino (winner of Venice Film Festival’s Queer Lion), the French psychological drama Love Me Tender starring Vicky Krieps, and the Chilean fantasy The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, which blends magical realism with a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s.

The documentary section includes Queens of Joy, following three Ukrainian drag performers, and Heightened Scrutiny, a film addressing rising transphobia in the United States. A retrospective section will honour influential filmmakers such as the Wachowski Sisters (Bound) and Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader).

Special screenings will include Summer School 2001 by Czech-Vietnamese director Dužan Duong, the midnight zombie comedy Queens of the Dead, and the Czech premiere of All Shall Be Well, brought to cinemas by Queer Kino.

In addition to the main awards, the Audience Award will allow festivalgoers to vote for their favourite film. Other recognitions include the Student Jury Award and the Czech Television Award for Best Short Film, part of the festival’s efforts to support emerging filmmakers.

Beyond the screenings, Mezipatra also offers a rich accompanying programme. The Queering the Industry section will explore film production across Central Europe and Ukraine, and a new partnership with the OUTPITCH platform will support filmmakers developing queer-themed projects.For full programme details, visit www.mezipatra.cz.