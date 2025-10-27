New 250-Metre Mural Decorates Recently Renovated Svratka Embankment

The recently renovated embankment of the Svratka river is now being enhanced once again, with the creation of a 250-metre mural along one section of the flood walls on Táborské nábřeží. The abstract painting by blind artist Michaela Mráčková consists of colorful nebulae inspired by nature, adorned with a narrow strip of fine brush strokes which imitate the sounds of the river. The large-format painting is currently being completed, including treatment with anti-graffiti paint.

This part of the flood walls, clearly visible from the ROS Autocentrum, will be the only one decorated with artistic murals, after plans for murals at Bakalovo nábřeží and Poříčí were shelved, in favour of climbing plants.

The brush strokes on the mural imitate the sounds of the water. Credit: Tatiana Drgonec Dižová/Dům umění

Water managers initially disagreed with the addition of plants for safety reasons, to avoid creating obstacles to possible large water flows. In the end, however, this option also proved to be feasible, so the flood control measures on the embankment will remain “close to nature”, as conceptualised from the beginning.

The city previously announced an art competition for the decoration of Bakalova nábřeží. Even though none of the submissions will end up being realised, they will still be awarded according to the assignment, and they will be available for viewing at an upcoming exhibition. Information about this exhibition will be published on the Sochařské Brno Facebook page.