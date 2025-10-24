New Photo Exhibition at Museum of Romani Culture Depicts Everyday Lives of Roma People

The Museum of Romani Culture in Brno will open a new exhibition, “Here We Are”, on 6 November 2025 at 5 p.m. The exhibition brings together documentary photographs by Jan Mihaliček and Karel Cudlín, offering an intimate look at Romani life across two eras and regions.

The display juxtaposes Mihaliček’s images of everyday life in Prague’s Romani communities during the 1970s and 1980s with Cudlín’s photographs from settlements in eastern Slovakia, where residents live without basic infrastructure, forming a powerful visual dialogue about resilience, identity, and humanity.

Both photographers are members of the 400 ASA association, known for its ethical and respectful approach to documentary photography. Their work highlights not only the social realities of their subjects but also the shared human experiences that transcend cultural divides.

The exhibition was created with the financial support of the City of Brno and is held under the auspices of Mayor Markéta Vaňková. The opening will take place in the museum’s exhibition halls at Bratislavská 67, and admission is free.