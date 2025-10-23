Pitbull To Perform at Prague’s Letňany Airport Next Summer

Global superstar Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, will return to the Czech Republic next summer with a massive open-air concert at Letňany Airport in Prague on 26 July 2026.

The Miami-born artist, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, has built one of the most successful careers in contemporary pop and dance music. With billions of streams, hundreds of gold and platinum records, and chart-topping hits like ‘Give Me Everything’, ‘Timber’, and ‘Feel This Moment’, Pitbull has become one of the defining purveyors of global party anthems.

Beyond music, Pitbull has established himself as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and education advocate. His projects include the independent label Mr. 305, the Voli 305 vodka brand, and the Globalization radio channel on SiriusXM. He is also a co-founder of the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts Management) network of tuition-free public charter schools, now educating more than 10,000 students across the United States.

His current world tour has filled arenas across Europe and the Americas, earning viral attention from fans calling themselves “The Bald E’s”, a playful tribute to his trademark look.

His Prague concert is expected to be one of the biggest live music events of the 2026 summer season.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster and Ticketportal from 24 October at 12pm, with prices starting at CZK 1,600.

More information is available at www.livenation.cz.