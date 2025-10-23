Brno’s New Multifunctional Hall Will Be Known As The T-Mobile Arena

The new multifunctional hall at the Brno Exhibition Centre, which is one of the largest buildings currently under construction in the Czech Republic, will be known as the T-Mobile Arena. The contract was signed yesterday at the site by representatives of Arena Brno, a joint-stock company founded by the City of Brno, and T-Mobile Czech Republic, the largest mobile operator in the country. Construction of the hall began in September 2023, and its opening is planned for autumn 2026.

The two-year partnership with the operator, with an option for another year, will provide high-quality infrastructure ensuring reliable connectivity, secure operation, and support for modern digital services, as well as a range of benefits for T-Mobile customers. To reflect the partnership with T-Mobile, the hall will be marked with the operator’s “T” logo.

Credit: MMB

The City of Brno identified a suitable location for the construction of the new hall in the western part of the exhibition center in February 2019.

“Nearly 7 years have passed since then – we acquired the land, the arena was designed and permitted, the contractor was selected, and since September 2023, work on one of the largest strategic projects of the city of Brno has been in full swing,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “The ceremonial opening of operations in autumn 2026 will be a big event for us. Our city will finally have a multifunctional hall that will offer modern facilities, top-quality technical equipment, and perfect visitor comfort.”

She added that the city sees the building as very important from the perspective of business opportunities and tourism, with smooth transport accessibility via the highway and the outer city ring road, as well as proximity to international airports in Prague, Bratislava, Vienna, Budapest, and Krakow.

According to Petr Kratochvíl, chair of the Arena Brno board of directors, the construction will cost almost CZK 5 billion excluding VAT, and can provide 30 different types of use, with a capacity of up to 13,300 spectators and 1,300 parking spaces.

“We plan to hold around 100 events here every year,” he said. “More than 60% of the program will consist of concerts by Czech and international music stars, family shows and other cultural events, and a significant part of the programme will be sports. The arena will become the home of the HC Kometa Brno hockey club and will be transformed into the second largest hockey hall in the Czech Republic for its matches. In addition, we have already confirmed the hosting of various European championships and the world championship.”

The large numbers of visitors using the limited space of the arena will place high demands on network capacity. T-Mobile is expected to develop a comprehensive plan based on state-of-the-art infrastructure that will ensure reliable connectivity, secure operation and support for modern digital services for visitors and operators, based on the company’s experience designing infrastructure for other similar projects. It will also be necessary to ensure priority communication for emergency services.

For connectivity purposes, the hall will be divided into seven sectors, equivalent to if each street in the city had its own base station. The length of the optical fibers will reach several dozen kilometers. It is anticipated that the hall will have enough capacity to support more data during a single event than in a small city over an entire day.