Kraví Hora Swimming Pool Re-Opens To The Public After Reconstruction

The indoor swimming hall at Kraví hora is back in operation after more than three months. The popular Brno sports facility has undergone a complex and thorough reconstruction, and is now welcoming swimmers again.

Work on the modernization of the hall began at the end of June. Workers have replaced the showers, renovated the air conditioning, installed new lighting, and replaced the floors and the elevator, which has also been adapted for those with disabilities. All work was completed in the second half of October, and the pools are now once again filled with recreational and competitive swimmers.

“This was one of the largest reconstructions that the indoor swimming hall has undergone since its inception,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of Brno-střed, which operates the pool through the Kraví Hora Sports and Recreational Area contributory organization. “Some technologies were already at the limit of their service life and the facilities also required replacement. The repair not only brought comfort to visitors, but also improved safety and met current technical standards.”

Credit: Brno-střed

Originally, the construction work was supposed to be finished at the end of the summer holidays, but this was delayed. “During the construction work, workers encountered unexpected complications, specifically, the very poor state of the waterproofing in the walls and floors,” said Roman Kotěra (ODS), 3rd deputy mayor of Brno-střed. “As a result, it was necessary to modify the project and extend the work by about a month and a half. I am glad that the problems were quickly resolved and we were able to reopen the pool for the main part of the swimming season.”

The price of a basic ticket for an adult will be between CZK 110 and 140 per hour. Admission can be purchased in person on site or at the website. Unregistered users can also purchase tickets online, and season tickets are also available, with extra benefits for holders.