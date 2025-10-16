Janáček na Start!: Concert Marks Launch of Ticket Sales for 10th Janáček Brno Festival In 2026

The Brno National Theatre (NdB) will host a special concert, Janáček na Start!, on 31 October at the Mahen Theatre, marking the official launch of ticket sales for next year’s 10th anniversary edition of the international Janáček Brno Festival, which will take place from 13 October to 17 November 2026.

The festival is regarded as one of the world’s leading opera and music events, recently earning a nomination in the ‘Best Festival’ category at the Opera Awards. The upcoming edition, held under the theme “Roots”, will celebrate not only the legacy of composer Leoš Janáček but also the broader cultural and artistic traditions that have shaped Czech and European music.

The evening of 31 October will see the unveiling of the full festival programme and a new visual identity, created by illustrator Michal Bačák and graphic designer Žaneta Kögler, offering audiences a first glimpse of what to expect from next year’s milestone edition.

The concert will include an exceptional collaboration between two acclaimed Czech musicians, violinist Josef Špaček and pianist Miroslav Sekera, and will feature works by Jean Sibelius, Leoš Janáček, Béla Bartók, and Antonín Dvořák. The programme is designed to blend Czech musical heritage with major pieces from the global classical repertoire.

The performance will take place at the Mahen Theatre on Friday, 31 October 2025, from 7 pm. Reservations and tickets can be obtained by contacting vilimkova@ndbrno.cz.